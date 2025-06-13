South Koreans see US-China rivalry as bigger threat than North Korea: Poll | NK News

News South Koreans see US-China rivalry as bigger threat than North Korea: Poll Survey also finds wariness of US Forces Korea involvement in Taiwan conflict and skepticism about US nuclear umbrella SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Koreans perceive U.S.-China rivalry as a bigger threat to their country than North Korea’s nuclear weapons, a new survey suggests, while expressing caution about the direct involvement of U.S. troops on the peninsula in a Taiwan contingency. The nationwide survey published by the East Asia Institute (EAI) also found that ROK citizens increasingly believe the DPRK could carry out preemptive nuclear strikes and that skepticism is growing about the reliability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, despite widespread support for the alliance with Washington. South Koreans perceive U.S.-China rivalry as a bigger threat to their country than North Korea’s nuclear weapons, a new survey suggests, while expressing caution about the direct involvement of U.S. troops on the peninsula in a Taiwan contingency. The nationwide survey published by the East Asia Institute (EAI) also found that ROK citizens increasingly believe the DPRK could carry out preemptive nuclear strikes and that skepticism is growing about the reliability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, despite widespread support for the alliance with Washington. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

