 South Korea steps up crackdown on anti-North Korea leaflets near border | NK News
June 23, 2025Jun 23, 2025
South Korea steps up crackdown on anti-North Korea leaflets near border

Cheorwon County posts warning signs, coordinates police patrols after president calls for measures to deter launches
Joon Ha Park June 23, 2025
A banner installed in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, warning against the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets near the inter-Korean border | Image: NK News (June 21, 2025)

South Korean authorities are ramping up enforcement against the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets near the inter-Korean border, with local officials in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, posting warning banners following President Lee Jae-myung’s order to crack down on such activities and penalize those involved.

The banners, which read, “Designated danger zone for anti-North Korea leaflet launches and prohibition of all related activities,” were installed in 20 locations across Cheorwon beginning June 17, with no specified end date, according to the local administration division at the Cheorwon County Office.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

