South Korea steps up crackdown on anti-North Korea leaflets near border | NK News

South Korean authorities are ramping up enforcement against the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets near the inter-Korean border, with local officials in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, posting warning banners following President Lee Jae-myung’s order to crack down on such activities and penalize those involved.

The banners, which read, “Designated danger zone for anti-North Korea leaflet launches and prohibition of all related activities,” were installed in 20 locations across Cheorwon beginning June 17, with no specified end date, according to the local administration division at the Cheorwon County Office.