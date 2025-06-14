 South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea | NK News
Get behind the headlines
News

South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea

An unnamed civic organization launched anti-North Korea leaflets Saturday, prompting Seoul to issue stark warning
Shreyas Reddy June 14, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea
Lee Jae-myung and a leaflet launch by the Abductees' Family Union | Image: Lee Jae-myung via Facebook (June 12, 2025) and Abductees' Family Union (June 2, 2025), edited by NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has directed his administration to prevent launches of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border and punish those who carry them out, signaling a return to more stringent restrictions on such activities.

The president’s instructions came after an unspecified civic society organization launched leaflets toward the DPRK from the western Ganghwa Island near the inter-Korean border, the ROK presidential office said in a press release on Saturday. 

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
