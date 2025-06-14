South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea | NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has directed his administration to prevent launches of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border and punish those who carry them out, signaling a return to more stringent restrictions on such activities.
The president’s instructions came after an unspecified civic society organization launched leaflets toward the DPRK from the western Ganghwa Island near the inter-Korean border, the ROK presidential office said in a press release on Saturday.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has directed his administration to prevent launches of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border and punish those who carry them out, signaling a return to more stringent restrictions on such activities.
The president’s instructions came after an unspecified civic society organization launched leaflets toward the DPRK from the western Ganghwa Island near the inter-Korean border, the ROK presidential office said in a press release on Saturday.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.