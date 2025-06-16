Seoul weighs legal measures to crack down on leaflet launches into North Korea | NK News

The South Korean government is eyeing new preventive and punitive measures targeting activists who launch anti-regime leaflets toward North Korea, underscoring newly elected President Lee Jae-myung’s crackdown on such activities in his push for renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
At a meeting on Monday, officials from the unification, defense, trade, safety and public administration, transport and maritime affairs ministries, the Office of National Security and the Korean National Police Agency discussed legal measures aimed at blocking the dispersal of anti-DPRK leaflets, the Ministry of Unification said in a press release.
