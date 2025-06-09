 Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea | NK News
June 10, 2025Jun 10, 2025
Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea

Unification ministry’s appeal follows recent launch, mark first such statement since anti-leaflet law was struck down
Jooheon Kim June 9, 2025
Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea
Abductee’s Family Union prepares to launch balloons carrying leaflets on June 2, 2025 | Image: Abductee’s Family Union

South Korea’s unification ministry has formally urged a civic group to stop launching leaflets toward North Korea, marking the first such appeal since the anti-leaflet law was struck down in 2023. 

In a briefing Monday, the ministry’s spokesperson criticized a recent leaflet launch by the  Abductee’s Family Union, noting that the organization went ahead with its activities despite a request from the ministry to refrain from such actions. 

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
