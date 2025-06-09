Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea
Unification ministry’s appeal follows recent launch, mark first such statement since anti-leaflet law was struck down
South Korea’s unification ministry has formally urged a civic group to stop launching leaflets toward North Korea, marking the first such appeal since the anti-leaflet law was struck down in 2023.
In a briefing Monday, the ministry’s spokesperson criticized a recent leaflet launch by the Abductee’s Family Union, noting that the organization went ahead with its activities despite a request from the ministry to refrain from such actions.
