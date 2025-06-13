Seoul to attempt repatriation of 4 North Koreans found adrift at sea last month | NK News

About the Author
Dave Yin
Dave Yin is the China Correspondent at NK News in Seoul. Previously, he reported from Beijing in multiple formats for nearly a decade for outlets including The Times, ARD Television, and Nikkei Asia.
Seoul to attempt repatriation of 4 North Koreans found adrift at sea last month
Unification ministry says all fishermen indicated their desire to return, though it’s unclear if DPRK will accept them
South Korea says it will repatriate four North Koreans who crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last month, though whether Pyongyang will accept them remains unclear given an ongoing freeze in communication.
Seoul’s unification ministry told NK News it would repatriate the individuals “quickly and safely on humanitarian grounds.” The four fishermen were rescued last month after their small wooden boat was found adrift on the southern side of the NLL.
