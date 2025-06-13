Seoul to attempt repatriation of 4 North Koreans found adrift at sea last month | NK News

News Seoul to attempt repatriation of 4 North Koreans found adrift at sea last month Unification ministry says all fishermen indicated their desire to return, though it’s unclear if DPRK will accept them SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea says it will repatriate four North Koreans who crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last month, though whether Pyongyang will accept them remains unclear given an ongoing freeze in communication. Seoul’s unification ministry told NK News it would repatriate the individuals “quickly and safely on humanitarian grounds.” The four fishermen were rescued last month after their small wooden boat was found adrift on the southern side of the NLL. South Korea says it will repatriate four North Koreans who crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last month, though whether Pyongyang will accept them remains unclear given an ongoing freeze in communication. Seoul’s unification ministry told NK News it would repatriate the individuals “quickly and safely on humanitarian grounds.” The four fishermen were rescued last month after their small wooden boat was found adrift on the southern side of the NLL. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

