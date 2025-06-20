 Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP | NK News
June 20, 2025Jun 20, 2025
Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP

ROK defense ministry highlights budget increases to counter North Korean threats amid US push for ‘burden sharing’
Jooheon Kim June 20, 2025
Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP
ROK Naval Special Warfare Flotilla operators undergo winter training | Image: ROK navy via Facebook (Jan. 18, 2017)

South Korea’s defense ministry has pushed back against calls from Washington for allies to sharply raise military spending, stressing that Seoul already has one of the highest defense spending rates among U.S. partners and continues to boost its budget to counter North Korean threats.

The remarks come in response to a call from U.S. Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth for American allies — including South Korea — to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP as part of the Trump administration’s push to increase “burden sharing.” 

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

