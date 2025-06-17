 Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month | NK News
Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month

Top security official’s trip comes less than two weeks after last visit to Pyongyang to discuss Ukraine war
Anton Sokolin June 17, 2025
Kim Jong Un walking with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu during the Russian official's visit to Pyongyang on March 21, 2025 | Image: KCNA

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for talks with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, his second visit to the North Korean capital this month. 

The visit once again came “on the instructions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state-owned news agencies.

