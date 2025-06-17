Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month
Top security official’s trip comes less than two weeks after last visit to Pyongyang to discuss Ukraine war
Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for talks with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, his second visit to the North Korean capital this month.
The visit once again came “on the instructions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state-owned news agencies.
Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for talks with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, his second visit to the North Korean capital this month.
The visit once again came “on the instructions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state-owned news agencies.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with