Russian government jet lands in North Korea, with second VIP plane in tow | NK News

Russian government jet lands in North Korea, with second VIP plane in tow
Arrival of presidential fleet jets points to possible visit by high-level officials, two weeks after Shoigu-Kim talks
A Russian government jet landed in North Korea on Tuesday morning, with a second plane from Moscow’s presidential fleet in tow, aviation tracking data shows, as a Russian high-level security official arrived in Pyongyang for a face-to-face with leader Kim Jong Un.
The Il-96-300 jet (RA-96014) touched down at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport at 11:30 a.m. KST, according to the tracking service Flightradar24, marking the plane’s first known visit to North Korea since Oct. 2024.
