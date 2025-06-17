 Russian government jet lands in North Korea, with second VIP plane in tow | NK News
June 18, 2025Jun 18, 2025
Russian government jet lands in North Korea, with second VIP plane in tow

Arrival of presidential fleet jets points to possible visit by high-level officials, two weeks after Shoigu-Kim talks
Anton Sokolin June 17, 2025
Russia's Special Flight Squadron Il-96-300 jet (RA-96014) at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on July 14, 20214 | Image: Papas Dos via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

A Russian government jet landed in North Korea on Tuesday morning, with a second plane from Moscow’s presidential fleet in tow, aviation tracking data shows, as a Russian  high-level security official arrived in Pyongyang for a face-to-face with leader Kim Jong Un.

The Il-96-300 jet (RA-96014) touched down at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport at 11:30 a.m. KST, according to the tracking service Flightradar24, marking the plane’s first known visit to North Korea since Oct. 2024.

