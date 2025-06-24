Russian airline eyes direct commercial flights to Pyongyang from Moscow | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
News
Russian airline eyes direct commercial flights to Pyongyang from Moscow
Norwind Airlines submits request to operate route twice a week amid Russia’s flourishing ties with North Korea
A Russian airline has launched a bid to operate direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, official documents show, a move that could revive the long-dormant route amid growing military and economic ties with North Korea.
Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines submitted a request to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency to operate flights between the capitals twice a week, according to materials published by the agency on Monday.
