Russian airline eyes direct commercial flights to Pyongyang from Moscow | NK News

Russian airline eyes direct commercial flights to Pyongyang from Moscow

Norwind Airlines submits request to operate route twice a week amid Russia’s flourishing ties with North Korea
Anton Sokolin June 24, 2025
A traveler and a Nordwind Airlines jet taking off | Image: Nordwind Airlines

A Russian airline has launched a bid to operate direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, official documents show, a move that could revive the long-dormant route amid growing military and economic ties with North Korea.

Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines submitted a request to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency to operate flights between the capitals twice a week, according to materials published by the agency on Monday.

