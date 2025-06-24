Russia strikes Kyiv with North Korean missiles and Iranian drones: Zelensky | NK News

About the Author
Russia strikes Kyiv with North Korean missiles and Iranian drones: Zelensky
Ukrainian leader slams Moscow for criticizing US attacks, as Russian official suggests DPRK could give nukes to Tehran
Russia hit Kyiv with a barrage of Iranian drones and North Korean ballistic missiles in an overnight strike that killed at least six people on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, accusing Moscow of hypocrisy for condemning U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.
In total, Russia launched 352 drones, including 159 Iranian-made Shahed types, and 16 missiles, Zelensky said in a social media post after the attack. He added that preliminary data suggests Moscow once again used North Korean missiles.
