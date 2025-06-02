Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea | NK News

News Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea Draft decree moves up completion date from end of next year to June 2026, targeting anniversary of Kim-Putin summit SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The Russian government is looking to speed up the construction of a new car bridge to North Korea to time its opening with the anniversary of a summit between the two countries’ leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in June 2026. The $100 million project was originally slated for completion by the end of 2026, according to a decree by the Russian prime minister. The Russian government is looking to speed up the construction of a new car bridge to North Korea to time its opening with the anniversary of a summit between the two countries’ leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in June 2026. The $100 million project was originally slated for completion by the end of 2026, according to a decree by the Russian prime minister. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

