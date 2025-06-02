Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea
Draft decree moves up completion date from end of next year to June 2026, targeting anniversary of Kim-Putin summit
The Russian government is looking to speed up the construction of a new car bridge to North Korea to time its opening with the anniversary of a summit between the two countries’ leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in June 2026.
The $100 million project was originally slated for completion by the end of 2026, according to a decree by the Russian prime minister.
