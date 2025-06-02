 Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea | NK News
June 02, 2025Jun 02, 2025
Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea

Draft decree moves up completion date from end of next year to June 2026, targeting anniversary of Kim-Putin summit
Anton Sokolin June 2, 2025
Construction workers on the Russian side of the Tumen River during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new car bridge to North Korea on April 30, 2025 | Image: Russian transport ministry via Telegram

The Russian government is looking to speed up the construction of a new car bridge to North Korea to time its opening with the anniversary of a summit between the two countries’ leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in June 2026.

The $100 million project was originally slated for completion by the end of 2026, according to a decree by the Russian prime minister.

