Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says | NK News

Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says
Ukrainian intel chief tells media that allies are in early stage of preparing for manufacture of Shahed UAV in DPRK
Russia is helping North Korea domestically produce its knockoff version of Iran’s Shahed attack drones, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said, warning the tech could pose a threat to South Korea in DPRK hands.
The allies are slated to push forward production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Geran, a Russian copy of the Iranian Iranian Shahed-136 type, and Garpiya long-range attack drones in North Korea, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU), told The War Zone outlet on Monday.
