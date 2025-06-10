 Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says | NK News
NK News Logo
June 11, 2025Jun 11, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says

Ukrainian intel chief tells media that allies are in early stage of preparing for manufacture of Shahed UAV in DPRK
Anton Sokolin June 10, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says
Remains of a Russia-used Shahed/Geran drone downed in the Ukraine's Vinnytsia region in March 2024 | Image: National Police of Ukraine

Russia is helping North Korea domestically produce its knockoff version of Iran’s Shahed attack drones, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said, warning the tech could pose a threat to South Korea in DPRK hands.

The allies are slated to push forward production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Geran, a Russian copy of the Iranian Iranian Shahed-136 type, and Garpiya long-range attack drones in North Korea, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU), told The War Zone outlet on Monday.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved