Russia is helping North Korea produce knockoff Iranian attack drones, Kyiv says | NK News

Russia is helping North Korea domestically produce its knockoff version of Iran’s Shahed attack drones, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said, warning the tech could pose a threat to South Korea in DPRK hands.

The allies are slated to push forward production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Geran, a Russian copy of the Iranian Iranian Shahed-136 type, and Garpiya long-range attack drones in North Korea, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU), told The War Zone outlet on Monday.