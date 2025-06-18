 ROK holds first live-fire drills near North Korean border under Lee Jae-myung | NK News
June 19, 2025Jun 19, 2025
ROK holds first live-fire drills near North Korean border under Lee Jae-myung

Two-day exercise taking place despite new president’s pledge to restore inter-Korean pact that prohibited such drills
Joon Ha Park June 18, 2025
ROK K-9 self-propelled howitzers participate in a large-scale artillery drill during a three-day Joint Ground-Based Firepower Exercise in Oct. 2023. | Image: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea kicked off live-fire artillery exercises near the inter-Korean border on Wednesday, despite new President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign pledge to restore a military accord with North Korea that forbade such drills.

The live-fire drills are reportedly taking place from Wednesday to Thursday at the Seven Stars Firing Range in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL). The exercises mark a continuation of expanded military activity in the border region following Seoul’s suspension of the Sept. 2018 inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) in June 2024.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha Park
