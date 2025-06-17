 Police arrest ROK man for launching anti-North Korea leaflets near border | NK News
June 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025
Police arrest ROK man for launching anti-North Korea leaflets near border

Suspect in his 40s under investigation for violating Aviation Safety Act by releasing balloons from Ganghwa Island
Alannah Hill June 17, 2025
Police arrest ROK man for launching anti-North Korea leaflets near border
Police guarding an area of ROK shoreline | Image: NK News

South Korean police have arrested a man in his 40s for allegedly launching balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets near the inter-Korean border.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Tuesday that the suspect is under investigation for violating the Aviation Safety Act.

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

