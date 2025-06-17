Police arrest ROK man for launching anti-North Korea leaflets near border | NK News

South Korean police have arrested a man in his 40s for allegedly launching balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets near the inter-Korean border.
The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Tuesday that the suspect is under investigation for violating the Aviation Safety Act.
