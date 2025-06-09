 PhD in propaganda? Questions swirl over North Korean ad to study in Pyongyang | NK News
NK News Logo
June 10, 2025Jun 10, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

PhD in propaganda? Questions swirl over North Korean ad to study in Pyongyang

Social media post promotes English-language PhD at Kim Il Sung University, but announcement is rife with inconsistencies
Shreyas Reddy June 9, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
PhD in propaganda? Questions swirl over North Korean ad to study in Pyongyang
Kim Il Sung University | Image: Uriminzokkiri (archive)

North Korea’s leading university is seemingly inviting applications for two English-language doctoral research positions for foreigners, but amid several inconsistencies and the absence of official confirmation, doubts have arisen about the legitimacy of Pyongyang’s apparent courting of international students.

According to an announcement posted on Chinese social media last month, Kim Il Sung University’s Faculty of Social Sciences is accepting applications until June 30 for two PhD students looking to research the Juche Idea, North Korea’s founding principle of self-reliance.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean defector sentenced after attempt to return to DPRK in stolen bus
North Korean defector sentenced after attempt to return to DPRK in stolen bus
Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea
Seoul urges civic group to halt leaflet launches toward North Korea
Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election
Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved