North Korea’s Lazarus Group linked to $11.5M theft from Taiwan crypto exchange | NK News

North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group appears to be behind the theft of $11.5 million from Taiwan-based cryptocurrency exchange BitoPro last month, the company revealed on Thursday.
In an announcement posted on its website, the exchange said internal security teams and a third-party cybersecurity firm found that the methodology of the May 9 heist matched patterns seen in previous incidents attributed to the North Korean cybercrime syndicate, including thefts from global banking systems and major cryptocurrency services.
