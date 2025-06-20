 North Korea’s Lazarus Group linked to $11.5M theft from Taiwan crypto exchange | NK News
North Korea’s Lazarus Group linked to $11.5M theft from Taiwan crypto exchange

Hackers used social engineering to bypass security, with theft only revealed after sleuth exposed suspicious outflows
Shreyas Reddy June 20, 2025
Taiwanese cryptocurrency exchange BitoPro | Image: Screenshot of BitoPro homepage (June 20, 2025)

North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group appears to be behind the theft of $11.5 million from Taiwan-based cryptocurrency exchange BitoPro last month, the company revealed on Thursday. 

In an announcement posted on its website, the exchange said internal security teams and a third-party cybersecurity firm found that the methodology of the May 9 heist matched patterns seen in previous incidents attributed to the North Korean cybercrime syndicate, including thefts from global banking systems and major cryptocurrency services.

