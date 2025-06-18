North Korea’s international film festival to return in fall after six-year break | NK News

North Korea’s leading international film festival is set to return after a six-year absence this year, highlighting the country’s apparent willingness to give its citizens a rare chance to engage with outside cultural content after years of isolation.

The 18th Pyongyang International Film Festival (PIFF) will take place in the North Korean capital from Oct. 22 to 27, North Korea-focused travel firm Koryo Tours, the event’s international partner, announced in a blog post on Wednesday.