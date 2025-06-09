North Korean defector sentenced after attempt to return to DPRK in stolen bus | NK News

A North Korean defector who stole a bus in an attempt to return to the DPRK has received a suspended prison sentence in South Korea, highlighting the harsh realities some escapees face after resettlement and sparking debate over how the country supports defectors struggling to adapt.

The man in his 30s was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, after being found guilty of violating the National Security Act, the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act and stealing a vehicle, a spokesperson for the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court, told NK News.