 North Korea turns off border loudspeakers, day after South halted own broadcasts | NK News
NK News Logo
June 12, 2025Jun 12, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea turns off border loudspeakers, day after South halted own broadcasts

Local and military authorities report that DPRK has stopped broadcasting noise along border in apparent reciprocal move
Jooheon Kim June 12, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea turns off border loudspeakers, day after South halted own broadcasts
A North Korean soldier in front of border loudspeakers, as seen from the Aegibong observatory in the South | Image: NK News (Nov. 2024)

North Korea turned off border loudspeakers broadcasting noise toward South Korea on Thursday, according to the ROK military, a day after President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of the South’s own propaganda broadcasts.

“There have been no reports of North Korean loudspeaker noise broadcasts heard today,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced on Thursday, adding that it is closely monitoring North Korean activities.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
Kim Jong Un’s hospital visit, damaged warship’s voyage and DPRK election report
Kim Jong Un’s hospital visit, damaged warship’s voyage and DPRK election report
North Korean defector sentenced after attempt to return to DPRK in stolen bus
North Korean defector sentenced after attempt to return to DPRK in stolen bus

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved