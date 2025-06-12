North Korea turns off border loudspeakers, day after South halted own broadcasts | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
News
North Korea turns off border loudspeakers, day after South halted own broadcasts
Local and military authorities report that DPRK has stopped broadcasting noise along border in apparent reciprocal move
North Korea turned off border loudspeakers broadcasting noise toward South Korea on Thursday, according to the ROK military, a day after President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of the South’s own propaganda broadcasts.
“There have been no reports of North Korean loudspeaker noise broadcasts heard today,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced on Thursday, adding that it is closely monitoring North Korean activities.
