North Korea supplying deadly cluster munitions to Russia for rare rocket system | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korea supplying deadly cluster munitions to Russia for rare rocket system
New images show Russia using more DPRK launchers and shells in sign of deepening reliance on Pyongyang
North Korea has supplied Russia with deadly cluster munitions for weapons like the rare 107mm multiple-launch rocket system and the more widely used 122mm Grad model, according to NK News analysis of images on social media, underscoring Moscow’s increasing reliance on armaments from Pyongyang.
After the appearance of the 107mm Type-75 towed multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Russian war-focused Telegram channels earlier this month, bloggers circulated images last week of “high-explosive fragmentation shells” and “cluster munitions” for the system.
