North Korea supplying deadly cluster munitions to Russia for rare rocket system | NK News

North Korea has supplied Russia with deadly cluster munitions for weapons like the rare 107mm multiple-launch rocket system and the more widely used 122mm Grad model, according to NK News analysis of images on social media, underscoring Moscow’s increasing reliance on armaments from Pyongyang.

After the appearance of the 107mm Type-75 towed multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Russian war-focused Telegram channels earlier this month, bloggers circulated images last week of “high-explosive fragmentation shells” and “cluster munitions” for the system.