North Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran, accuses US of ‘fanning flames of war’ | NK News

North Korea denounced Israel as “a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East” on Thursday, criticizing attacks on ally Iran and accusing the U.S. of “fanning up the flames of war.”

The press statement by a foreign ministry spokesperson, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), marks Pyongyang’s first official response to the conflict that broke out last week with Israel’s surprise attack on Iranian nuclear sites and top officials.