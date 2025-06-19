North Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran, accuses US of ‘fanning flames of war’ | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran, accuses US of ‘fanning flames of war’
First DPRK response to conflict labels Israel a ‘cancer-like entity for peace’ but appears to modulate criticism of US
North Korea denounced Israel as “a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East” on Thursday, criticizing attacks on ally Iran and accusing the U.S. of “fanning up the flames of war.”
The press statement by a foreign ministry spokesperson, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), marks Pyongyang’s first official response to the conflict that broke out last week with Israel’s surprise attack on Iranian nuclear sites and top officials.
North Korea denounced Israel as “a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East” on Thursday, criticizing attacks on ally Iran and accusing the U.S. of “fanning up the flames of war.”
The press statement by a foreign ministry spokesperson, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), marks Pyongyang’s first official response to the conflict that broke out last week with Israel’s surprise attack on Iranian nuclear sites and top officials.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with