North Korea, Russia to launch 6K-mile trans-Siberian rail link between capitals | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korea, Russia to launch 6K-mile trans-Siberian rail link between capitals
Experts say Pyongyang-Moscow train most likely isn’t connected to Kim Jong Un visit but could transport DPRK workers
North Korea and Russia are set to resume train service on the over 6,000-mile rail link between their capitals next week, a trans-Siberian journey that experts say could facilitate the dispatch of DPRK workers.
The new service will launch on June 17, while another route connecting the DPRK capital and the major Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk will begin operation on June 19, Russian Railways stated on Telegram late Monday, citing a joint decision with the North Korean Ministry of Railways.
