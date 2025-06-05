North Korea omitted from Trump travel ban, despite being targeted in first term | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea omitted from Trump travel ban, despite being targeted in first term
Restrictions apply to 19 countries but exclude DPRK, a move one expert says may aim to leave door open for talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has left North Korea off a new list of 19 countries subject to heightened entry restrictions, despite previously limiting entries from the DPRK during his first term.
Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday imposing a full ban on entries by nationals from 12 countries, citing national security and public safety concerns. The countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
U.S. President Donald Trump has left North Korea off a new list of 19 countries subject to heightened entry restrictions, despite previously limiting entries from the DPRK during his first term.
Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday imposing a full ban on entries by nationals from 12 countries, citing national security and public safety concerns. The countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with