North Korea omitted from Trump travel ban, despite being targeted in first term | NK News

U.S. President Donald Trump has left North Korea off a new list of 19 countries subject to heightened entry restrictions, despite previously limiting entries from the DPRK during his first term.

Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday imposing a full ban on entries by nationals from 12 countries, citing national security and public safety concerns. The countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.