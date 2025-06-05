 North Korea omitted from Trump travel ban, despite being targeted in first term | NK News
North Korea omitted from Trump travel ban, despite being targeted in first term

Restrictions apply to 19 countries but exclude DPRK, a move one expert says may aim to leave door open for talks
Jooheon Kim June 5, 2025
A flight attendant inside an Air Koryo plane in Pyongyang | Image: NK News

U.S. President Donald Trump has left North Korea off a new list of 19 countries subject to heightened entry restrictions, despite previously limiting entries from the DPRK during his first term. 

Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday imposing a full ban on entries by nationals from 12 countries, citing national security and public safety concerns. The countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

