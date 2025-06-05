North Korea expands role in Ukraine war with rare weapons emerging at frontline | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korea expands role in Ukraine war with rare weapons emerging at frontline
Photos show mortars long confined to DPRK parades and museum are now deployed with Russian troops in Kursk
North Korea’s deployment of troops to the Kursk region is shedding light on Pyongyang’s lesser known weapons exports, with rare 60mm and 140mm mortars appearing alongside its more prominent artillery systems on the battlefield in the Ukraine war.
Russian war bloggers this week circulated images of several 60mm mortars reportedly supplied by North Korea to Russian paratroopers of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division that participated in combat operations in the Kursk region alongside DPRK troops.
