North Korea expands role in Ukraine war with rare weapons emerging at frontline | NK News

North Korea expands role in Ukraine war with rare weapons emerging at frontline

Photos show mortars long confined to DPRK parades and museum are now deployed with Russian troops in Kursk
Anton Sokolin June 5, 2025
A North Korean 60mm mortar reportedly used by Russian paratroopers against Ukraine | Image: @millinfolive via Telegram

North Korea’s deployment of troops to the Kursk region is shedding light on Pyongyang’s lesser known weapons exports, with rare 60mm and 140mm mortars appearing alongside its more prominent artillery systems on the battlefield in the Ukraine war. 

Russian war bloggers this week circulated images of several 60mm mortars reportedly supplied by North Korea to Russian paratroopers of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division that participated in combat operations in the Kursk region alongside DPRK troops.

