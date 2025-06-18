North Korea-China trade jumps to $230M in May, bringing yearly total to over $1B | NK News

North Korea’s trade with China jumped 26.8% year-on-year in May to $230 million, new customs data shows, continuing a trend of strong growth in 2025 and holding steady amid speculation surrounding a strained relationship.

The total trade volume last month marked a 3.5% increase from $222.1 million in April but was still shy of the March figure of $238.2 million, according to official data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) released Wednesday.