North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia | NK News

News North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia Nearly $1M in shipments drives surge in Russian food exports, as Moscow also restarts parcel deliveries to DPRK SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Russia has already shipped nearly $1 million worth of pork to North Korea in the first five months of this year, a new record driven by deepening ties as the two countries also restore train and postal links. Pork exports from January to May amounted to 1,200 tons valued at over $930,000, according to the Agroexport Center, an export promoting arm under the Russian Agriculture Ministry. The volume far exceeds the total of 700 tons recorded for the entirety of 2024. Russia has already shipped nearly $1 million worth of pork to North Korea in the first five months of this year, a new record driven by deepening ties as the two countries also restore train and postal links. Pork exports from January to May amounted to 1,200 tons valued at over $930,000, according to the Agroexport Center, an export promoting arm under the Russian Agriculture Ministry. The volume far exceeds the total of 700 tons recorded for the entirety of 2024. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending