North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia
Nearly $1M in shipments drives surge in Russian food exports, as Moscow also restarts parcel deliveries to DPRK
Russia has already shipped nearly $1 million worth of pork to North Korea in the first five months of this year, a new record driven by deepening ties as the two countries also restore train and postal links.
Pork exports from January to May amounted to 1,200 tons valued at over $930,000, according to the Agroexport Center, an export promoting arm under the Russian Agriculture Ministry. The volume far exceeds the total of 700 tons recorded for the entirety of 2024.
