North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia | NK News

June 18, 2025Jun 18, 2025
North Korea brings home the bacon with record pork imports from Russia

Nearly $1M in shipments drives surge in Russian food exports, as Moscow also restarts parcel deliveries to DPRK
Anton Sokolin June 17, 2025
A pig made of "human pixels" during a mass games event in Pyongyang in Sept. 2011 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

Russia has already shipped nearly $1 million worth of pork to North Korea in the first five months of this year, a new record driven by deepening ties as the two countries also restore train and postal links.

Pork exports from January to May amounted to 1,200 tons valued at over $930,000, according to the Agroexport Center, an export promoting arm under the Russian Agriculture Ministry. The volume far exceeds the total of 700 tons recorded for the entirety of 2024.

