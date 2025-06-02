North Korea appears to jam GPS signals near sea border ahead of ROK election | NK News

North Korea likely jammed GPS signals near the inter-Korean maritime border last week, in a new wave of interference just ahead of the upcoming presidential vote that could endanger ships and aircraft.

The ROK’s 6th Marine Brigade stationed at the country’s northwestern frontier near Baengnyong Island in the Yellow Sea detected a series of “GPS disturbances” in the area last Thursday, warning fishermen of signal jamming, a police spokesperson on the island told NK News.