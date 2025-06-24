 NGO says it may stop anti-North Korea leafleting after new ROK minister calls | NK News
June 24, 2025Jun 24, 2025
NGO says it may stop anti-North Korea leafleting after new ROK minister calls

Vice unification minister pledges to make efforts to resolve abduction issue amid Seoul’s crackdown on balloon launches
Alannah Hill | Joon Ha Park June 24, 2025
NGO says it may stop anti-North Korea leafleting after new ROK minister calls
Choi Sung-ryong, an activist representing families of North Korean abduction victims, arguing with local authorities who stopped him from launching balloons toward North Korea on Oct. 31, 2024 | Image: NK News

A South Korean civic group that has been conducting high-profile balloon launches toward North Korea says it is considering suspending its anti-regime leafleting following a phone call with the country’s newly appointed vice unification minister.

Kim Nam-jung spoke by phone on Monday with Choi Sung-ryong, the head of the Abductee’s Family Union, and conveyed the government’s renewed commitment to addressing the long-standing abduction issue, according to Seoul’s unification ministry and the civic group.

