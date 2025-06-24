NGO says it may stop anti-North Korea leafleting after new ROK minister calls | NK News

A South Korean civic group that has been conducting high-profile balloon launches toward North Korea says it is considering suspending its anti-regime leafleting following a phone call with the country’s newly appointed vice unification minister.

Kim Nam-jung spoke by phone on Monday with Choi Sung-ryong, the head of the Abductee’s Family Union, and conveyed the government’s renewed commitment to addressing the long-standing abduction issue, according to Seoul’s unification ministry and the civic group.