New Zealand targets North Korean military support for Russia with new sanctions | NK News

June 20, 2025
New Zealand targets North Korean military support for Russia with new sanctions

Wellington accuses DPRK of helping Moscow ‘sustain its illegal war of aggression,’ pledging to hold it accountable
Alannah Hill June 19, 2025
Kim Jong Un inspecting Hwasong-11D short-range ballistic missile TELs at an unnamed factory | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Jan. 10, 2024)

New Zealand has introduced fresh sanctions targeting North Korean military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including arms shipments that help sustain Moscow’s war effort.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced on Thursday that the new sanctions will cover an additional 18 individuals and entities connected to Moscow’s military-industrial network, as well as 27 vessels linked to a “shadow fleet” that transports Russian oil and helps circumvent oil price caps imposed by Western partners.

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

