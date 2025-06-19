New Zealand targets North Korean military support for Russia with new sanctions | NK News

New Zealand has introduced fresh sanctions targeting North Korean military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including arms shipments that help sustain Moscow’s war effort.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced on Thursday that the new sanctions will cover an additional 18 individuals and entities connected to Moscow’s military-industrial network, as well as 27 vessels linked to a “shadow fleet” that transports Russian oil and helps circumvent oil price caps imposed by Western partners.
