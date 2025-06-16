 Man arrested after 2nd attempt to enter North Korea to ‘prepare for unification’ | NK News
NK News Logo
June 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Man arrested after 2nd attempt to enter North Korea to ‘prepare for unification’

South Korean in his 20s told authorities he crossed into military zone near DMZ to ‘contribute’ to inter-Korean peace
Jooheon Kim June 16, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Man arrested after 2nd attempt to enter North Korea to ‘prepare for unification’
Border fencing on the South Korean side of the inter-Korean border, with North Korean mountains in the background | Image: NK News

A South Korean man has been arrested for attempting to cross into North Korea for a second time, telling police that he made the attempt "with reunification in mind” and to contribute to peace between the two sides.

The man in his 20s has been accused of illegally entering a military zone by crossing a barbed-wire fence in the border city of Paju around 11 p.m. last Wednesday, before a military official on site apprehended him and handed him over to the police, the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police told NK News on Monday. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Seoul weighs legal measures to crack down on leaflet launches into North Korea
Seoul weighs legal measures to crack down on leaflet launches into North Korea
South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea
South Korea moves to punish ‘defiant’ activists sending leaflets to North Korea
South Koreans see US-China rivalry as bigger threat than North Korea: Poll
South Koreans see US-China rivalry as bigger threat than North Korea: Poll

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved