Man arrested after 2nd attempt to enter North Korea to ‘prepare for unification’ | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Man arrested after 2nd attempt to enter North Korea to ‘prepare for unification’
South Korean in his 20s told authorities he crossed into military zone near DMZ to ‘contribute’ to inter-Korean peace
A South Korean man has been arrested for attempting to cross into North Korea for a second time, telling police that he made the attempt "with reunification in mind” and to contribute to peace between the two sides.
The man in his 20s has been accused of illegally entering a military zone by crossing a barbed-wire fence in the border city of Paju around 11 p.m. last Wednesday, before a military official on site apprehended him and handed him over to the police, the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police told NK News on Monday.
