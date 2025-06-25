 Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion | NK News
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion

South Korean president emphasizes need to achieve peace through diplomacy in statement on outbreak of Korean War
Joon Ha Park June 25, 2025
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung receives a briefing on the military’s security posture at the inter-Korean border during a visit to the ROK Army’s 25th Division on June 13 | Image: ROK Presidential Office

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula to ensure the nation never experiences war again, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion that triggered the Korean War.

In a statement posted to his social media, Lee wrote that the South Korea of today was “not built by chance” and paid tribute to “the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers who defended the front lines, the veterans, their families, and the Korean people who endured the scars of war.”

