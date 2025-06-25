Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion | NK News

News Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion South Korean president emphasizes need to achieve peace through diplomacy in statement on outbreak of Korean War SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korean President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula to ensure the nation never experiences war again, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion that triggered the Korean War. In a statement posted to his social media, Lee wrote that the South Korea of today was “not built by chance” and paid tribute to “the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers who defended the front lines, the veterans, their families, and the Korean people who endured the scars of war.” South Korean President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula to ensure the nation never experiences war again, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion that triggered the Korean War. In a statement posted to his social media, Lee wrote that the South Korea of today was “not built by chance” and paid tribute to “the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers who defended the front lines, the veterans, their families, and the Korean people who endured the scars of war.” © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

