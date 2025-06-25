Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion | NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula to ensure the nation never experiences war again, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion that triggered the Korean War.
In a statement posted to his social media, Lee wrote that the South Korea of today was “not built by chance” and paid tribute to “the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers who defended the front lines, the veterans, their families, and the Korean people who endured the scars of war.”
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula to ensure the nation never experiences war again, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion that triggered the Korean War.
In a statement posted to his social media, Lee wrote that the South Korea of today was “not built by chance” and paid tribute to “the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers who defended the front lines, the veterans, their families, and the Korean people who endured the scars of war.”
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.