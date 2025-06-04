 Lee Jae-myung vows to counter North Korea while seeking peace at inauguration | NK News
June 04, 2025Jun 04, 2025
Lee Jae-myung vows to counter North Korea while seeking peace at inauguration

In speech, newly elected South Korean president celebrates ROK military might but stresses peace is ‘cheaper than war’
Joon Ha Park June 4, 2025
Lee Jae-myung vows to counter North Korea while seeking peace at inauguration
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung recites the presidential oath at his inauguration on June 4, 2025. | Image: MBC News via YouTube

South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung vowed to counter North Korean threats with military deterrence while simultaneously pushing for dialogue and peace, delivering his inaugural address after being sworn in as leader on Wednesday.

In his speech at the National Assembly’s Rotunda Hall, Lee emphasized that South Korea has “defense budget double the size of North Korea’s GDP and the world’s fifth-largest military,” and said the ROK will “respond firmly” to “North Korean nuclear and military provocations.” 

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

