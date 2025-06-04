Lee Jae-myung taps veteran inter-Korean officials for top ROK security posts | NK News

Newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung named veteran inter-Korean officials to top security posts shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday, hinting at a conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
In a press release, the presidential office listed Lee’s selection of former unification minister Lee Jong-seok for director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and former nuclear talks envoy Wi Sung-lac as national security adviser.
Newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung named veteran inter-Korean officials to top security posts shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday, hinting at a conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
In a press release, the presidential office listed Lee’s selection of former unification minister Lee Jong-seok for director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and former nuclear talks envoy Wi Sung-lac as national security adviser.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.