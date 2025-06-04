 Lee Jae-myung taps veteran inter-Korean officials for top ROK security posts | NK News
NK News Logo
June 05, 2025Jun 05, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Lee Jae-myung taps veteran inter-Korean officials for top ROK security posts

New president’s picks for spy chief and national security adviser suggest focus on dialogue in North Korea approach
Shreyas Reddy June 4, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Lee Jae-myung taps veteran inter-Korean officials for top ROK security posts
Wi Sung-lac and Lee Jong-seok | Images: Wi's Facebook page and screenshot from JTBC's YouTube channel

Newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung named veteran inter-Korean officials to top security posts shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday, hinting at a conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

In a press release, the presidential office listed Lee’s selection of former unification minister Lee Jong-seok for director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and former nuclear talks envoy Wi Sung-lac as national security adviser.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Why the US mentioned 'China interference' when congratulating Lee Jae-myung
Why the US mentioned 'China interference' when congratulating Lee Jae-myung
Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line
Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line
What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung
What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved