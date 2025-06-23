 Lee Jae-myung taps familiar faces to lead fresh push for North Korea diplomacy | NK News
Lee Jae-myung taps familiar faces to lead fresh push for North Korea diplomacy

Cabinet nominees include Sunshine Policy veterans and civilian defense minister, highlighting ROK pivot toward dialogue
Shreyas Reddy June 23, 2025
Chung Dongyoung, Ahn Gyu-back and Cho Hyun | Images: Chung Dongyoung via Facebook (May 17, 2025), Ahn Gyu-back via Facebook (Feb. 5, 2025) and U.N. Photo/Loey Felipe (Nov. 22, 2021), edited by NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has tapped trusted veterans of past engagement efforts with North Korea for top cabinet posts, naming former unification minister Chung Dongyoung and a civilian defense chief for the first time in over six decades — a clear signal that Seoul aims to revive inter-Korean dialogue and overhaul security governance after years of hardline policies and domestic controversy.

In addition to the unification and defense minister roles, Lee named nine other ministerial candidates on Monday as part of his first cabinet, including a new foreign minister.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

