Lee Jae-myung taps familiar faces to lead fresh push for North Korea diplomacy | NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has tapped trusted veterans of past engagement efforts with North Korea for top cabinet posts, naming former unification minister Chung Dongyoung and a civilian defense chief for the first time in over six decades — a clear signal that Seoul aims to revive inter-Korean dialogue and overhaul security governance after years of hardline policies and domestic controversy.

In addition to the unification and defense minister roles, Lee named nine other ministerial candidates on Monday as part of his first cabinet, including a new foreign minister.