Lee Jae-myung talks North Korea at G7 as meeting with Trump falls through | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Lee Jae-myung talks North Korea at G7 as meeting with Trump falls through
South Korean president discusses peninsula denuclearization with Australian counterpart and plans to meet Japan’s Ishiba
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung raised North Korean security issues during talks with Australia’s leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada on Monday, but a planned first meeting with Donald Trump fell through after the U.S. president cut short his visit to address Middle East tensions.
Trump returned to the U.S. after signing a major trade agreement with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, thus skipping out on the scheduled evening session with other world leaders.
