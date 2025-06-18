Lee Jae-myung spotlights North Korean issues in G7 talks with Ishiba, Carney | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Lee Jae-myung spotlights North Korean issues in G7 talks with Ishiba, Carney
South Korean president agrees to strengthen trilateral cooperation with Tokyo in first meeting with Japanese counterpart
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung continued to use his visit to Canada for the G7 summit to spotlight security concerns about North Korea on Tuesday, holding talks with leaders from Japan, Canada and other countries.
In his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the two leaders agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to respond to regional geopolitical challenges like the “North Korea issue,” according to Seoul’s presidential office.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung continued to use his visit to Canada for the G7 summit to spotlight security concerns about North Korea on Tuesday, holding talks with leaders from Japan, Canada and other countries.
In his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the two leaders agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to respond to regional geopolitical challenges like the “North Korea issue,” according to Seoul’s presidential office.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with