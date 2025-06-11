Lee Jae-myung seeks China’s support for denuclearization in first call with Xi | NK News

About the Author
News
Lee Jae-myung seeks China’s support for denuclearization in first call with Xi
Xi pledges support for peninsula peace after Lee indirectly touched on North Korea issues in calls with Trump and Ishiba
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung sought Beijing’s support for advancing peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula during his first phone talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday, following recent calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that touched on security issues related to North Korea.
During Tuesday’s call, Xi congratulated Lee on his election and agreed to expand economic and cultural ties, according to the ROK presidential office. Lee invited the Chinese leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju in November, expressing hope that this would serve as an opportunity for closer exchanges of views
