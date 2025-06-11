 Lee Jae-myung seeks China’s support for denuclearization in first call with Xi | NK News
NK News Logo
June 11, 2025Jun 11, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Lee Jae-myung seeks China’s support for denuclearization in first call with Xi

Xi pledges support for peninsula peace after Lee indirectly touched on North Korea issues in calls with Trump and Ishiba
Jooheon Kim June 11, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Lee Jae-myung seeks China’s support for denuclearization in first call with Xi
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung holds a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the presidential office in Seoul on June 10, 2025. | Image: Lee Jae-myung via X

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung sought Beijing’s support for advancing peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula during his first phone talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday, following recent calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that touched on security issues related to North Korea.

During Tuesday’s call, Xi congratulated Lee on his election and agreed to expand economic and cultural ties, according to the ROK presidential office. Lee invited the Chinese leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju in November, expressing hope that this would serve as an opportunity for closer exchanges of views 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official
Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official
North Korea refusing to accept Trump letter aimed at restarting dialogue: Source
North Korea refusing to accept Trump letter aimed at restarting dialogue: Source

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved