Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu
North Korean deployment will include 5K construction workers and 1K mine clearance specialists, security chief says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the dispatch of 6,000 military construction and demining specialists to rebuild war-torn infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk region, Russian top security official Sergei Shoigu said after a meeting with Kim on Tuesday.
The deployment will include 5,000 construction workers and 1,000 mine clearance specialists, according to Shoigu, adding that his talks with Kim primarily focused on “security-related” issues.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the dispatch of 6,000 military construction and demining specialists to rebuild war-torn infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk region, Russian top security official Sergei Shoigu said after a meeting with Kim on Tuesday.
The deployment will include 5,000 construction workers and 1,000 mine clearance specialists, according to Shoigu, adding that his talks with Kim primarily focused on “security-related” issues.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with