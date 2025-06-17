Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the dispatch of 6,000 military construction and demining specialists to rebuild war-torn infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk region, Russian top security official Sergei Shoigu said after a meeting with Kim on Tuesday.

The deployment will include 5,000 construction workers and 1,000 mine clearance specialists, according to Shoigu, adding that his talks with Kim primarily focused on “security-related” issues.