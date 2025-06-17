 Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu | NK News
NK News Logo
June 19, 2025Jun 19, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu

North Korean deployment will include 5K construction workers and 1K mine clearance specialists, security chief says
Anton Sokolin June 17, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un to send 6K military workers to rebuild Russia’s Kursk: Shoigu
North Korean soldiers digging trenches in April 2018 | Image: NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the dispatch of 6,000 military construction and demining specialists to rebuild war-torn infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk region, Russian top security official Sergei Shoigu said after a meeting with Kim on Tuesday.

The deployment will include 5,000 construction workers and 1,000 mine clearance specialists, according to Shoigu, adding that his talks with Kim primarily focused on “security-related” issues.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved