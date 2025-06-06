Justice Department seeks forfeiture of $7.74M in North Korean crypto laundering | NK News

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint on Thursday seeking the forfeiture of over $7.74 million in cryptocurrency that North Korean IT workers allegedly laundered to fund the country's weapons programs while evading American sanctions.
The civil forfeiture complaint targets funds connected to a broader scheme in which North Korean IT workers obtained illegal employment at U.S. and international companies using fraudulent identification documents, the department said in a press release on Thursday.
