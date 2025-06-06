 Justice Department seeks forfeiture of $7.74M in North Korean crypto laundering | NK News
Justice Department seeks forfeiture of $7.74M in North Korean crypto laundering

Action targets seized funds connected to broader scheme that saw DPRK IT workers illegally obtaining employment in US
Shreyas Reddy June 6, 2025
North Koreans using tablets and computers at the Pyongyang Sci-Tech Complex | Image: NK News (Oct. 2016)

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint on Thursday seeking the forfeiture of over $7.74 million in cryptocurrency that North Korean IT workers allegedly laundered to fund the country's weapons programs while evading American sanctions.

The civil forfeiture complaint targets funds connected to a broader scheme in which North Korean IT workers obtained illegal employment at U.S. and international companies using fraudulent identification documents, the department said in a press release on Thursday.

