India appoints ambassador to North Korea after four-year envoy absence | NK News

India has appointed its next ambassador to North Korea, signaling a return to a full-fledged diplomatic presence in Pyongyang after almost four years without a resident envoy.
In a press release on Monday, New Delhi’s Ministry of External Affairs named Aliawati Longkumer, currently serving as the charge d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, as the next ambassador to the DPRK.
