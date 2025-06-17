 India appoints ambassador to North Korea after four-year envoy absence | NK News
NK News Logo
June 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

India appoints ambassador to North Korea after four-year envoy absence

Aliawati Longkumer to fill post vacant since COVID-19 closures, marking return to full diplomatic presence in Pyongyang
Shreyas Reddy June 17, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
India appoints ambassador to North Korea after four-year envoy absence
Aliawati Longkumer, India's incoming ambassador to North Korea | Image: Indian Embassy in Paraguay via Facebook (April 25, 2025)

India has appointed its next ambassador to North Korea, signaling a return to a full-fledged diplomatic presence in Pyongyang after almost four years without a resident envoy.

In a press release on Monday, New Delhi’s Ministry of External Affairs named Aliawati Longkumer, currently serving as the charge d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, as the next ambassador to the DPRK.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Lessons for North Korea from Israeli strikes on Iran, and loudspeakers go silent
Lessons for North Korea from Israeli strikes on Iran, and loudspeakers go silent
Lee Jae-myung talks North Korea at G7 as meeting with Trump falls through
Lee Jae-myung talks North Korea at G7 as meeting with Trump falls through
Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month
Russia’s Shoigu back in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un for 2nd time this month

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved