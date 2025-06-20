 Germany turned down North Korean offer to reopen embassy in Pyongyang: Sources | NK News
NK News Logo
June 20, 2025Jun 20, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Germany turned down North Korean offer to reopen embassy in Pyongyang: Sources

Berlin reportedly unwilling due to DPRK military support for Russia, as Czech Republic and Indonesia eye return
Shreyas Reddy June 20, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Germany turned down North Korean offer to reopen embassy in Pyongyang: Sources
German officials meeting with Chinese officials at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang during an inspection visit in 2024 | Image: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (Feb. 26, 2024)

North Korea has given Germany the green light to resume embassy operations in Pyongyang after a five-year absence, but Berlin turned down the opportunity, multiple informed sources told NK News.

According to sources, Germany remains unwilling to reopen its embassy due to concerns over North Korea’s military support for Russia.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP
Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP
Battle of Yeonpyeong commander warns North Korea still exploiting border tension
Battle of Yeonpyeong commander warns North Korea still exploiting border tension
Putin has no plans to visit North Korea in near future, Kremlin says
Putin has no plans to visit North Korea in near future, Kremlin says

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved