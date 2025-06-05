Four North Koreans drift across maritime border in East Sea, says ROK military | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Four North Koreans drift across maritime border in East Sea, says ROK military
ROK navy intercepted wooden boat last week carrying North Koreans who have reportedly expressed desire to be repatriated
South Korea’s military intercepted a small wooden boat carrying four North Korean nationals that had crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last week, officials confirmed Thursday, raising fresh questions about inter-Korean repatriation procedures.
"Four people were on board the boat," Col. Lee Kyung-ho, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told NK News on Thursday.
South Korea’s military intercepted a small wooden boat carrying four North Korean nationals that had crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last week, officials confirmed Thursday, raising fresh questions about inter-Korean repatriation procedures.
"Four people were on board the boat," Col. Lee Kyung-ho, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told NK News on Thursday.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with