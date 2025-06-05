 Four North Koreans drift across maritime border in East Sea, says ROK military | NK News
June 06, 2025
Four North Koreans drift across maritime border in East Sea, says ROK military

ROK navy intercepted wooden boat last week carrying North Koreans who have reportedly expressed desire to be repatriated
Jooheon Kim June 5, 2025
Four North Koreans drift across maritime border in East Sea, says ROK military
A North Korean fishing boat near Wonsan Port, North Korea, April 2017 | Image: NK News

South Korea’s military intercepted a small wooden boat carrying four North Korean nationals that had crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) last week, officials confirmed Thursday, raising fresh questions about inter-Korean repatriation procedures.

"Four people were on board the boat," Col. Lee Kyung-ho, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told NK News on Thursday.

