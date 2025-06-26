 Female superstars: How North Korean propaganda portrays women in sports | NK News
Female superstars: How North Korean propaganda portrays women in sports

Three decades of media depict increasing agency for female athletes, who still must ultimately sacrifice for the state
Yong Ja Hong June 26, 2025
North Korean female athletes on a podium | Image: NK News (April 2018)

North Korean female athletes have been on a dominant run in international competition, capturing seven medals at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships earlier this year and winning both the U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups in 2024.

But even as DPRK women have consistently outperformed their male counterparts, achieving success that might win them sponsorships and even celebrity in other countries, questions linger about how much autonomy and agency these athletes have over their own lives.

About the Author

Yong Ja Hong

Yong Ja Hong

Yong Ja Hong is a doctoral candidate in North Korean society, culture and media at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. She also holds a master's in North Korean studies and a bachelor's in unification, diplomacy and security from Korea University. Her primary research area is DPRK athletics.

View more articles by Yong Ja HongEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
