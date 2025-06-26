Female superstars: How North Korean propaganda portrays women in sports | NK News

Features Female superstars: How North Korean propaganda portrays women in sports Three decades of media depict increasing agency for female athletes, who still must ultimately sacrifice for the state SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean female athletes have been on a dominant run in international competition, capturing seven medals at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships earlier this year and winning both the U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups in 2024. But even as DPRK women have consistently outperformed their male counterparts, achieving success that might win them sponsorships and even celebrity in other countries, questions linger about how much autonomy and agency these athletes have over their own lives. North Korean female athletes have been on a dominant run in international competition, capturing seven medals at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships earlier this year and winning both the U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups in 2024. But even as DPRK women have consistently outperformed their male counterparts, achieving success that might win them sponsorships and even celebrity in other countries, questions linger about how much autonomy and agency these athletes have over their own lives. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending