DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter | NK News

DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter

North Korea brands Operation Midnight Hammer violation of sovereignty, blames Israel and US for fueling tensions
Seung-Yeon Chung June 23, 2025
North Korea on Monday denounced the United States’ massive airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter’s principles of sovereignty and non-interference.

In a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the Pentagon’s Operation Midnight Hammer — described by Washington as the largest B-2 bomber strike in U.S. history — and blamed both the U.S. and Israel for inflaming Middle East tensions. 

