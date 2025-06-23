DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter
North Korea brands Operation Midnight Hammer violation of sovereignty, blames Israel and US for fueling tensions
North Korea on Monday denounced the United States’ massive airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter’s principles of sovereignty and non-interference.
In a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the Pentagon’s Operation Midnight Hammer — described by Washington as the largest B-2 bomber strike in U.S. history — and blamed both the U.S. and Israel for inflaming Middle East tensions.
