DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter | NK News

North Korea on Monday denounced the United States’ massive airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter’s principles of sovereignty and non-interference.

In a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the Pentagon’s Operation Midnight Hammer — described by Washington as the largest B-2 bomber strike in U.S. history — and blamed both the U.S. and Israel for inflaming Middle East tensions.