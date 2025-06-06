Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election
Launch calling for answers about abductees could offer insight into how Lee administration will address such activities
A South Korean civic group representing families of North Korean abduction victims launched balloons carrying leaflets across the border this week, demanding answers about the fate of their loved ones.
According to the Abductee’s Family Union, four balloons each carrying bundles of leaflets were released on Monday in the border city of Paju, a day ahead of South Korea’s presidential election.
