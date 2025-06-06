 Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election | NK News
Civic group sends leaflets to North Korea ahead of ROK presidential election

Launch calling for answers about abductees could offer insight into how Lee administration will address such activities
Jooheon Kim June 6, 2025
Choi Sung-yong (right) sends a video message urging North Korea to provide information about abductees, prior to launching balloons. | Image: Abductee’s Family Union (June 2, 2025)

A South Korean civic group representing families of North Korean abduction victims launched balloons carrying leaflets across the border this week, demanding answers about the fate of their loved ones.

According to the Abductee’s Family Union, four balloons each carrying bundles of leaflets were released on Monday in the border city of Paju, a day ahead of South Korea’s presidential election

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
