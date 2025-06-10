 Chinese man pleads guilty to shipping weapons to North Korea from the US | NK News
June 11, 2025
Chinese man pleads guilty to shipping weapons to North Korea from the US

Justice Department says 42-year-old received $2M to procure arms for Kim Jong Un regime after overstaying student visa
Shreyas Reddy June 10, 2025
Pistols made by human pixels holding up colored boards during the Arirang Mass Games in Pyongyang | Image: Eric Lafforgue (Sept. 6, 2012)

A Chinese national living illegally in the U.S. pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to export firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea, according to the Justice Department.

According to a department press release, Shenghua Wen, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government.

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

