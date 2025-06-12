Cambodian crypto market linked to North Korea still active despite US crackdown | NK News

News Cambodian crypto market linked to North Korea still active despite US crackdown Huione platform operating via mirror site after measures aimed at halting money laundering by DPRK cybercriminals SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A Cambodian online marketplace linked to North Korean money laundering appears to be carrying out business as usual despite claiming to have shut down last month, according to a U.S. blockchain intelligence firm, after Washington blacklisted the platform. The Chinese-language service Huione, also known as Haowang, continued processing transactions worth billions of dollars from a mirror site even after ceasing operation on its main homepage and the takedown of its official Telegram channels in early May, Chainalysis said in a blog post on Thursday. A Cambodian online marketplace linked to North Korean money laundering appears to be carrying out business as usual despite claiming to have shut down last month, according to a U.S. blockchain intelligence firm, after Washington blacklisted the platform. The Chinese-language service Huione, also known as Haowang, continued processing transactions worth billions of dollars from a mirror site even after ceasing operation on its main homepage and the takedown of its official Telegram channels in early May, Chainalysis said in a blog post on Thursday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

