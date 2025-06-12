 Cambodian crypto market linked to North Korea still active despite US crackdown | NK News
June 12, 2025
Cambodian crypto market linked to North Korea still active despite US crackdown

Huione platform operating via mirror site after measures aimed at halting money laundering by DPRK cybercriminals
Shreyas Reddy June 12, 2025
Mirror site of Huione Crypto, one of the Cambodian firm's main cryptocurrency-based services targeted by the U.S. Treasury | Image: Screenshot of Huione Crypto homepage (June 12, 2025)

A Cambodian online marketplace linked to North Korean money laundering appears to be carrying out business as usual despite claiming to have shut down last month, according to a U.S. blockchain intelligence firm, after Washington blacklisted the platform.

The Chinese-language service Huione, also known as Haowang, continued processing transactions worth billions of dollars from a mirror site even after ceasing operation on its main homepage and the takedown of its official Telegram channels in early May, Chainalysis said in a blog post on Thursday.

