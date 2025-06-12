Cambodian crypto market linked to North Korea still active despite US crackdown | NK News

A Cambodian online marketplace linked to North Korean money laundering appears to be carrying out business as usual despite claiming to have shut down last month, according to a U.S. blockchain intelligence firm, after Washington blacklisted the platform.
The Chinese-language service Huione, also known as Haowang, continued processing transactions worth billions of dollars from a mirror site even after ceasing operation on its main homepage and the takedown of its official Telegram channels in early May, Chainalysis said in a blog post on Thursday.
