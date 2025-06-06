 After escaping North Korea, a defector fights for a new life inside the ring | NK News
After escaping North Korea, a defector fights for a new life inside the ring

Jang Jung-hyuk fled hunger and abuse before settling in the South, now fighting on his own terms in pursuit of MMA glory
Jooheon Kim June 6, 2025
Mixed martial artist Jang Jung-hyuk | Image: Courtesy of Jang Jung-hyuk

Jang Jung-hyuk was 18-years-old and studying at a school in Seoul when, realizing that academics didn’t suit him, he decided to give mixed martial arts (MMA) a try.

Just six weeks later, he entered a kickboxing tournament at a local university, stepping into the ring for his first real fight against a far more experienced competitor. He walked out a winner. “I completely beat up my opponent,” he recalled.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon Kim
