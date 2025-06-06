After escaping North Korea, a defector fights for a new life inside the ring | NK News

Features After escaping North Korea, a defector fights for a new life inside the ring Jang Jung-hyuk fled hunger and abuse before settling in the South, now fighting on his own terms in pursuit of MMA glory SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Jang Jung-hyuk was 18-years-old and studying at a school in Seoul when, realizing that academics didn’t suit him, he decided to give mixed martial arts (MMA) a try. Just six weeks later, he entered a kickboxing tournament at a local university, stepping into the ring for his first real fight against a far more experienced competitor. He walked out a winner. “I completely beat up my opponent,” he recalled. Jang Jung-hyuk was 18-years-old and studying at a school in Seoul when, realizing that academics didn’t suit him, he decided to give mixed martial arts (MMA) a try. Just six weeks later, he entered a kickboxing tournament at a local university, stepping into the ring for his first real fight against a far more experienced competitor. He walked out a winner. “I completely beat up my opponent,” he recalled. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

