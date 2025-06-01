 1 million North Koreans for Russia? Kremlin propaganda gets a reality check | NK News
June 12, 2025
1 million North Koreans for Russia? Kremlin propaganda gets a reality check

Russian TV host’s mass deployment proposal faces strategic limits but helps normalize ties that once seemed outlandish
Anton Sokolin June 12, 2025
North Korean soldiers in a truck in Sept. 2012 (left) and Vladimir Solovyov during his show on June 5, 2025 | Images: Eric Lafforgue and Evening with Vladimir Solovyov via smotrim.ru, edited by NK News

A top Russian state TV host has floated the idea of inviting 1 million North Koreans to support Moscow’s war effort and economy in retaliation for U.S. sanctions — a proposal that, however outlandish in practice, points to Russian propaganda’s willingness to brandish a dangerous partnership that has reached unparalleled levels thanks to the invasion of Ukraine.

On his talk show last Thursday, Vladimir Solovyov suggested that as a first step to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s possible new sanctions over Moscow’s refusal to make peace with Ukraine, Russia could quit the DPRK sanctions regime and lift all restrictions.

